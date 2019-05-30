|
Shirley Lee "Mac" McGary passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born February 11, 1933, in Kentucky, he was a son of the late Lafayette Shirley McGary and Ella Margaret Atherton McGary. Mac proudly served his country in the United States Navy, retiring as Boatswain's Mate Chief Petty Officer, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He was an active member of Waverly Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth McGary, and a sister, Geraldine Hayden.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Beverly Kaye McGary; daughters, Lana Larsen (Tom), Colleen Perry (Thom), Margaret Brandtner (Brian) and Amy Morgan (Jay); son, Steven McGary (Lolita); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and special family friend, Reggie Thompson.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Waverly Baptist Church, 301 E. Main St., Waverly, VA 23890. The family would like to thank the staff at Lucy Corr Assisted Living for the love and care Mac received while he was there. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to Southside Nazarene Church, 6851 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832. Please put "Buddy Break" in the memo line of the check. The family is being served by R.W. Baker and Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019