God's will was done and he collected one of his angels. Shirley Mae Owen Mays affectionately known as "Ma" completed her task here on earth and was reunited with her husband on October 8, 2020 at Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg Virginia surrounded by family.
Shirley was born to the late Lonnie and Ina Bell Owen on April 30, 1937 in Freeman Va. Shirley attended the Brunswick County Public School System in Virginia. While attending she met the love of her life Willie Mays Sr. They briefly lost contact but reconnected in New Jersey after they both relocated to the area for better life opportunities. On July 20, 1957 they were joined in holy matrimony and from this union five children were born.
Shirley was an original founding member of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church in Teaneck, New Jersey. During her life Shirley was a housekeeper, a bus driver for special needs children and a loving caregiver to her husband until his passing. Shirley was known for her love of God and her love for her family. She was also known for her excellent cooking skills and love for a good game of Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Algie Mays, Sr.; her father and mother, Lonnie and Ina Bell Owen; two granddaughters, Tiffany Lemon and Jashona Mays; two sisters, Sarah Coleman and Juanita Dugger; and five brothers, William, James, Richard, Moses and Claiborne Owen.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Angelyn, Frieda and Zelda Mays; two sons, Willie Jr. and Jason Mays; seven grandchildren, Dewayne Mays, Tanika Mays, Willie Mays III (Sharyn), Byron Best, Gery Faison, Jr. (Jaleesa), Kyra Jackson and Zandra Faison; thirteen great grandchildren; five sisters, Margaret Smith (Conrad), Ina Smith (Charles), Laura Curry (Richard) and Deborah Owen; two brothers, George Owen (Maggie) and Perry Owen (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends,
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.