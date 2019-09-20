Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
SHIRLEY OWEN FULLER


1935 - 2019
SHIRLEY OWEN FULLER Obituary
On September 18, 2019, the Lord called one of His angels home; Shirley Owen Fuller, 84, of Colonial Heights. Mrs. Fuller attended First Assembly of God Church, Petersburg, and was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Lunette Harlow; husband, Robert Leslie Fuller; and son, Bobby Fuller.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Peyton Fuller (Donna) of Hopewell, Joseph Harlow Fuller (Shirley) of Dinwiddie, and Brian Keith Fuller (Cathy) of Prince George; daughter, Brenda Lunette Outlaw (Timmy) of Dinwiddie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Wynn of Colonial Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Alton Henson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m., an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
