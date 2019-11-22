Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY EMERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY PARRISH EMERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY PARRISH EMERSON Obituary
Shirley Parrish Emerson, 79, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Beckwith Parrish and Louise Carter Parrish; husband, Franklin Wayne Emerson; and sister, Jean Copeland. She is survived by her children, Jerry "Wayne" Watkins and wife, Lori of Jacksonville, FL, Lorie Watkins Carroll and husband, Jon of Colonial Heights, VA, Dana Watkins Spiers of Chester, VA, Stephen "Steve" Emerson and wife, Sloan of Hughesville, MD, and Franklin Wayne "Lin" Emerson, Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA; ten grandchildren, Ben, Grace, Ashley, Jeremy, Justin, Rick, Madison, Ryan, Rachel, and Ricky, six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Fay Parrish.
A Petersburg High School graduate, she went on to work at Central State Hospital, The Copeland School and most recently as a bookkeeper for Lighthouse Furniture. She was a Coordinator for the Miss Hopewell Pageant and a Chaperone for the Miss Virginia Pageant for many years. She was a lifetime member and past President of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Shirley enjoyed many activities with her beloved Franklin including dancing, NASCAR, baseball games and spending their time at the Outer Banks fishing and laying on the beach. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became a second mother to many young people who appreciated her cooking and ability to lend a sympathetic ear.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to DysautonomiaInternational.org. A funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -