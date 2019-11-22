|
Shirley Parrish Emerson, 79, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Beckwith Parrish and Louise Carter Parrish; husband, Franklin Wayne Emerson; and sister, Jean Copeland. She is survived by her children, Jerry "Wayne" Watkins and wife, Lori of Jacksonville, FL, Lorie Watkins Carroll and husband, Jon of Colonial Heights, VA, Dana Watkins Spiers of Chester, VA, Stephen "Steve" Emerson and wife, Sloan of Hughesville, MD, and Franklin Wayne "Lin" Emerson, Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA; ten grandchildren, Ben, Grace, Ashley, Jeremy, Justin, Rick, Madison, Ryan, Rachel, and Ricky, six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Fay Parrish.
A Petersburg High School graduate, she went on to work at Central State Hospital, The Copeland School and most recently as a bookkeeper for Lighthouse Furniture. She was a Coordinator for the Miss Hopewell Pageant and a Chaperone for the Miss Virginia Pageant for many years. She was a lifetime member and past President of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Shirley enjoyed many activities with her beloved Franklin including dancing, NASCAR, baseball games and spending their time at the Outer Banks fishing and laying on the beach. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became a second mother to many young people who appreciated her cooking and ability to lend a sympathetic ear.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to DysautonomiaInternational.org. A funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019