|
|
Shirley Putze Penson, 57, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Richmond, entered eternal rest on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, April Green-Hess and Alisha Peoples; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexis, Aiden, Ava, Averie and Dominic; brother, Billy Wilburn; uncle, Gary "Billy" Williams; and a host of cousins. Shirley was a social worker for many years.
Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Richmond Animal League.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019