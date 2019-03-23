Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's- Chippenham
6900 Hull St. Rd.
Shirley Putze Penson, 57, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Richmond, entered eternal rest on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, April Green-Hess and Alisha Peoples; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexis, Aiden, Ava, Averie and Dominic; brother, Billy Wilburn; uncle, Gary "Billy" Williams; and a host of cousins. Shirley was a social worker for many years.
Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Richmond Animal League.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
