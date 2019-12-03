Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Life Temple Church
Roanoke, VA
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Temple Church
5745 Airport Road
Roanoke, VA
SHIRLEY RADFORD BUTLER


1938 - 2019
SHIRLEY RADFORD BUTLER Obituary
Shirley Radford Butler, 81, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence. Born on April 19, 1938, she was a native of Squire, West Virginia, and the daughter of the late Byron and Ethel Yates Radford.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years; the Reverend Dr. Henry D. Butler; three sons, William G. Newman (Irene) of Goochland, Virginia, Robert L. Newman of Roanoke, Virginia, and James G. Newman (Lisa) of Tennessee,; step-son, Jeffrey D. Butler (Mary Kay) of Chesterfield, Virginia; one step-daughter, Cynthia Boswell (Steve) of Chesterfield; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Radford (Mary Elizabeth) and Donald Radford (June), both of Roanoke, Virginia; and one sister, Velma Campbell (John Milton) of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. An additional service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, in New Life Temple Church, 5745 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012. Burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke, Virginia. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 or to Colonial Christian Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
