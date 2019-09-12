|
Mr. Simeon White of Petersburg, VA, transitioned from this life and was called home to glory on Saturday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, VA, on May 6, 1930, to the late Simeon and Hortense White. He later moved from Portsmouth to Dinwiddie, and eventually made his home in Petersburg.
Simeon was married to Louise B. White who preceded him in death, where their union brought forward Simeon White, Jr. and Brenda McKensie. Simeon later married Linda Marie Jackson, who also preceded him in death, and from their union were born Olivia Elizabeth White and Clarence Alex Woodrow White. In addition to his four children, he had five other children whom he considered to be his own – Thomas Farrar, Jr., Michael Farrar, Barbara Farrar, Heidi Farrar and Jackie Farrar.
At a young age, Simeon joined Church of Christ where he remained a member for more than 50 years! He loved Church of Christ and its members, and spent his time cracking jokes, playing cards, and working with his "junk." He never met a stranger and always made a friend. He loved his Redskins and lived to make others laugh, especially with quotes like, "Aint got sense God gave a Billy goat." His family meant the world to him, and to them, he was their world – a provider, a best friend and a strong example of what it meant to be "Daddy" and "Papa."
Simeon leaves to cherish precious memories his loving family which includes two sons: Simeon White, Jr. of Hopewell, VA, and Clarence Alex Woodrow White (LaKishah) of Chesterfield, VA; two daughters: Brenda McKensie (Silas) of Petersburg, VA, and Olivia Elizabeth White of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren: Latonya Louise White and Tareka Irene White (Osborne) of Petersburg, VA, Tyler Dominick White and Tarryn Simone White of Chesterfield, VA; and two great grandchildren: Jerreke Demon Brenyae White and Nadia Shymese Clark of Petersburg, VA. Among the many devoted friends were Mr. & Mrs. Tucker, Big White, Phillip Jones, Sr., John Hill and the Brothers of Church of Christ, the late Norris and Gloria Watts, and the Southern Hardware staff, as well as a host of many other family and friends, too numerous to name. He held a special bond and friendship with a devoted companion, Murdie Moore, for close to 20 years.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Church of Christ, 234 N. High Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
