On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:53 P.M., God, in his infinite wisdom, called, Ms. Sonia Renee Murray, from labor to reward. Affectionately known as "OG" to all who knew her. Sonia was born on June 11, 1957, to Chandois and Eva Murray. Sonia was a faithful member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with the youth especially in the youth ministry.
She graduated in 1975 from Petersburg High School and went on to receive her Bachelors of Science degree from Hampton Institute (University) in 1979.
She retired after seventeen years of service from Petersburg Department of Social Services as a Child Protective Social Worker, however she had a total of thirty years of service for the State of Virginia. Sonia was truly dedicated to her position as a Child Protective Social Worker. She was passionate about protecting all of the children of Petersburg City. Sonia also taught at both Dinwiddie County Public Schools and Petersburg City Public Schools for a number of years.
Sonia enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her family, friends and classmates. She considered herself a fashionista and prided herself on matching all of her clothes with shoes and purses.
She was preceded in death by her father, Chandois Murray; three brothers, Benjamin Gilliam, Demetrius "Me-Me" Murray, and Cornelius Murray; paternal grandparents, Cornelius and Addie Murray; maternal grandparents, Cleo Peoples and Emily Brown; and her childhood friend, Tanya Thompson.
Sonia leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Eva Murray; one daughter, Chaneva Sykes; three grandchildren, Khalil Seymour, A'Khiya Sykes and I'Yanie Gray-Sykes; sister-in-law, Lisa Murray; aunt, Olivia Moody (Larry); uncles, Gene Pearson (Renee), Horace Brown (Carolyn), Carlton Brown (Martha) and Richard Brown; niece, Gayonty Byrd; nephews, Demetrius Murray, Johntay Murray, and Marcus Gilliam; one devoted friend, Chandra T. Lewis, EdD; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, close friends, and high school and college classmates.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Eli Melvin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
