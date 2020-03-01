Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Visitation
Following Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
SPENCER ROGERSON WRAY

SPENCER ROGERSON WRAY Obituary
Spencer Rogerson Wray, 38, of Prince George passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

He was predeceased by a brother, Brandon Dale Wray; his maternal grandparents, Peggy and Phil Hodges of Petersburg; and paternal grandparents, Jeanette and Bill Overton; and great-uncle, Gerald B. Rogerson all of Dinwiddie.

He is survived by his wife Kristen; daughters, Graceson Grissom, Riley Culler, and Charlotte Rogerson Wray; son, Bennett Dale Wray; mother, Debbie W. Hawkins and husband, Bill Hawkins; brother, Forrest C. Pearson; niece, Stella Pearson; uncle, Raymond Hodges; father, Barry D. Wray and wife, Bonnie B. Wray; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Southlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to support Charlotte and Bennett Wray's education fund at gofundme.com. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
