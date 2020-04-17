|
|
Mr. Stanley E. Harper of Stony Creek, VA, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend was called home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Viewing for Mr. Harper will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.,= Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 17, 2020