J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
STANLEY HARPER
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
STANLEY E. HARPER


1948 - 2020
STANLEY E. HARPER Obituary
Mr. Stanley E. Harper of Stony Creek, VA, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend was called home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.

Viewing for Mr. Harper will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.,= Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 17, 2020
