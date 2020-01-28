|
Stanley Robert Shaw, affectionately known as "Sonny" departed this life on January 22, 2020. Stanley was born in Surry County, VA, to the late Pearl and Sherman Shaw on October 1, 1946. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherman A. Shaw, John Henry Shaw and Horace Lee Shaw.
Stanley spent many years working at Hercules Inc. He was also employed as a driver at Regional Enterprise; Oil Transport; and Commonwealth Industrial Trucking. When not working, he enjoyed fishing and playing cards with family and friends.
Stanley was a dedicated member of the Sunlight Williams Elks Lodge in Hopewell, VA, and served as their treasurer for many years.
Stanley leaves to cherish his memories a loving and caring wife of over 20 years, Ernestine Shaw of Prince George, VA; two stepdaughters, Yvette McCray of Hopewell, VA; and Johnise Brown (Paul) of Washington, DC. Stanley has a son from a previous marriage, Stanley Eugene Shaw of Hopewell, VA; three sisters, Flossie Bailey of Claremont, VA; Pearl Thompson (William) of Spring Grove, VA, Rev. Clarenctene Jones of Hopewell, VA; three brothers, Charlie Shaw (Barbara) of Spring Grove, VA, Robert Shaw (Virginia) of Petersburg, VA, Carl Shaw (Ruth) of Spring Grove, VA.
Also left to cherish his memories, sisters-in-law, Ruth L. Harris (Quinn) of Douglasville, GA, Carolyn E. Williams (Allen) of Owings, MD; brother-in-law, Charles L. Epps (Brenda) of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Amongst them, a devoted niece, Jerelene Shaw of Hopewell, VA.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Elder Joseph Shaw, eulogizing. Interment will follow at the Shaw Family Cemetery, Spring Grove, VA. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020