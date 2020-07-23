1/1
STELLA M. PRENTIS
1945 - 2020
Ms. Stella M. Prentis departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. She was born January 1, 1945 to the late Odessa Allen and Willie Allen in Nash County, NC. She attended school in North Carolina. Stella enjoyed dancing, oldies but goodies, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Allen; sister, Marian Allen; and great nephew, Tyrone Williams.

Stella is survived by her children, Nathaniel Pearson (Brenda Porter) of Petersburg, VA, Josett Cox and Eric Brothers; grandchildren, Nathlie Pearson, Ryshawn Newsome, Dondre Thrope, Leonard Owen, Nataysha Taylor, Erica Brothers, Alfredia Ogburn, LaQuanda Ogburn and Sasha Mimms; great grandchildren, Dondre Streat, Deonta Streat, Kaviryon Jones, Nyheem Taylor, ZiYonna Taylor, Madysan Thompson, Raegan Thrope, and Kamari Thrope; siblings, Weldon Allen and Larry Allen both Richmond, VA, Pearl Black of Dunn, NC, Willie Jr. of Petersburg, VA, and Marie Harris of Baltimore, MD; nieces, Pamela Allen, Michelle Allen, Latisha Allen and Tashia Allen; nephew, Kelvin Allen; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Going miss you my friend , you always will be in my heart RiP Stella
Marsha Mimms
Friend
