A graveside service for Mr. Stephan L. Bradley will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Prince George, VA, the Rev. Rudolph Randall, eulogist.
Family visitation will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 21, 2020