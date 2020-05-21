Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
STEPHAN BRADLEY
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
STEPHAN L. BRADLEY

STEPHAN L. BRADLEY Obituary
A graveside service for Mr. Stephan L. Bradley will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Prince George, VA, the Rev. Rudolph Randall, eulogist.
Family visitation will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 21, 2020
