|
|
Stephen Alan Rowe, 66, of Keyser, WV passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
Born on May 26, 1953 in Petersburg, VA,, was a son of the late Charles A. Rowe Jr. and Beverly (Hightower) Rowe.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Rowe.
Steve spent most of his years in Dinwiddie, VA before moving to Garden City, SC and then to his final home in Keyser, WV. Steve's passions through the years included master rose gardening, an unwavering thirst for knowledge of theory and history, being outdoors and spending time with his dogs, especially Rock. Steve was a true artist in fishing and hunting. His intellectual wit and humor were with him in his last days.
Steve leaves behind his daughters, Rebecca Rowe Cooper and Stephanie Lynn Rowe; sons in law, Randy Cooper and Matt; his grandchildren, Jordan and Jeremiah Cooper, Anna and Zane; brother, Michael Rowe Sr.; sister, Rebecca Rowe Beightol; and beloved nephews and nieces. Steve also leaves behind dear friends, Captain Mike, Steve Laye, other friends in The Liar's Club and other loving relatives and friends.
In honor of Steve's love of the open water, donations can be made to The Conservation Fund at conservationfund.org.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Rowe's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020