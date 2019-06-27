Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
STEPHEN MORGAN
STEPHEN B. MORGAN


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STEPHEN B. MORGAN Obituary
Mr. Stephen B. Morgan, of Amelia County, VA, departed his life on Monday, June 24, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA. He was born November 16, 1946, to the late Virginia Goodman and Franklin Morgan in Amelia County.

Stephen was employed as a mechanic and landscaper. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, his chickens and dogs. Along with his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Morgan, Franklin Morgan and Robert Goodman, and one sister, Joyce A. Morgan.

Stephen leaves to cherish his precious memories: his lovely wife, Diane Morgan; one son, Marius Sr.; stepson, Darrell Edwards; stepdaughter, Sherell Edwards (Ronald); five grandchildren, Isaiah and A'Mani Edwards, Marius Jr., Farius and Fatima; sisters, Juanita Morgan, Gail Morgan, Maxine Morgan, Adelle Morgan and Ophelia Morgan; three brothers, William Morgan, Calvin Morgan and Ernest Morgan; one devoted friend who mowed his lawn, Mr. Marvin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Phillip E. Knight Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 27 to June 28, 2019
