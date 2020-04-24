Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
STEPHEN DANIEL GAYDARIK


1946 - 2020
STEPHEN DANIEL GAYDARIK Obituary
Stephen Daniel Gaydarik, 73 of Colonial Heights passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1946 to the late John and Maxine Mallow Gydarik. Stephen
is survived by his stepson, Chris Booth (Michelle Greathouse); and his grandson,
Sampson Booth. A private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park,
S. Prince George, Va. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin
Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
