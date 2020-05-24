|
Mr. Sterlin D. Walker, affectionately known as "Tee", 74, of 19228 Turkey Egg Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of the late Willie Lee Walker, Sr. and the late Maude Lee Dabney Walker.
He was baptized and a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA and retired after 28 years of service with Honeywell formerly Allied Chemical, Hopewell, VA. He also delivered medicine for Walnut Hill Pharmacy, Petersburg, VA. He was a 1965 graduate of Southside High School.
He loved gardening and his 1970 Chevelle. His favorite football team was the Washington Redskins.
For breakfast, he would always want bacon, eggs& cheese and at 3pm, he would be at the kitchen table waiting for his "Doll" to fix his snacks. He loved fishing with his daughter, Tanya and grandson, Devyn.
His favorite Bible Verse was Psalms 23 and his favorite song was "I Won't Complain".
There were four men that always called or stopped by to give him encouraging words. They were his nephew; Michael White, Deacons Charles Winekler, Russell Jarrett and Thomas Smith.
Sterlin was preceded by his parents; Mr. & Mrs. Willie Walker, Sr., two brothers; Charlie Walker and Willie Walker, Jr.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years; Mrs. Lillian J. Walker that he called "Doll", his daughters; Marquette Cole of Petersburg, VA, Tanya Walker Shands( Earl, Jr.) of North Dinwiddie and Antoinette Smith of Petersburg, VA.; two grandchildren that he loved dearly; Devyn Marshall and Destiny Shands; two sisters, Barbara White and Inez White of Dinwiddie, VA.; four aunts; Annie Mae Williams, Gladys Jordan, Bessie Pegram, and Meredith Jiggetts ; one uncle William " Shorty" Walker (Ann) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service for Sterlin D. Walker will be held 3pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. Public viewing will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4-8 at the Petersburg Chapel.
