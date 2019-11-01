|
|
Sterling Edward Edmonds, 82, of Dinwiddie County, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Edward and Helen Edmonds; his mother and step-father, Annie and Billy Blick; and sisters, Estelle Rossi, Kathleen Roush, Elaine
Cook, and Christine Brady. Sterling's career was spent working for Pepsi Cola and Keebler, and while in retirement, he enjoyed doing handyman and carpentry work. He will be remembered as a true southern gentleman, a devoted father, grandfather, and brother.
He is survived his wife, Audrey Edmonds; daughters, Deborah DeCastro and husband, Ron, Shirley Knowling, and Dawn Renee Hall; grandchildren, Jason Knowling and Natalie Hall; sister, Marie Morris; brothers, Herbert Edmonds, Maxie Edmonds, Dennis Edmonds, David Edmonds, Roger Edmonds, and Charles Edmonds, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019