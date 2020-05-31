Sterling Leo Cummins, 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 31, 1930 to the late Thomas C. and Annie Perkinson Cummins. Sterling was a Korean War veteran having served in the 40th Infantry Division. He was a faithful member and servant of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Colonial Heights where he served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, deacon & trustee, and was on the building & grounds committee. He also belonged to the American Legion Post #284 and the Forty & Eight Voiture #1530, and coached Little League Baseball for the City of Colonial Heights for many years. He worked for E. E. Titus Foundry and Machine Shop for 20 years and retired from Allied Signal after 18 years of employment. Sterling was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris S. Cummins of Colonial Heights; a son, Thomas S. Cummins (Jean) of Matoaca; two daughters, Ruth C. Stewart (Mark) of Colonial Heights and Lori S. Daniel (Bubba) of Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Michael Cummins (friend Kayla Doustou) of Matoaca, Tori S. Welsh (Ed) of Jordan; and Beth Cummins (Nate Ives) of Midlothian. The family extends special thanks to Kindred Hospice staff and to Becca Atkinson for the special care provided to him during his illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. His remains will rest at E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or to the American Legion Post #284, Baseball Program, 505 Springdale Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 2834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.