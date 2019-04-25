Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
STEVEN ROBERTS
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
STEVEN A. ROBERTS

STEVEN A. ROBERTS Obituary
Service for Mr. Steven A. Roberts will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service at 1801 East Boulevard, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 25, 2019
