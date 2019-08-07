|
|
Steven O'Neil Edwards, 61, of Cascade, Virginia, transitioned from earth to his final home into the arms of our Holy Father and Savior on July 25, 2019, at 2:38 p.m. Steve received on-going visitation from family and close friends while being hospitalized at Sovah Center in Danville, Virginia.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Williams and mother, Doris Lucille Edwards; and grandparents, Harvey and Elizabeth Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bell Edwards. He is also survived by two brothers, Wayne Edwards of Alexandria, Va., Mark Edwards of South Prince George, Va.; and four sisters, Regina Young (Carl) of McDonough, Ga., Brenda McBride (Melvin) of New Zion, S.C., Wanda Edwards of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Doris Carla Edwards of Manassas, Va. He has one aunt, Alice Heath Jones. He has seven nephews and three nieces with a host of relatives. Jennifer Scales of Cascade, Va., where he also had a number of friends, was a loyal assistant that Steve worked with for several years.
Steve was born on May 3, 1958, in Paterson, New Jersey. He was the oldest child that led his younger sisters and brothers. He was always outgoing, creative and mechanically inclined. He became interested in music early on in life and played percussion for the Prince George High School Marching Band. He often practiced at home while playing the guitar and tambourine in his spare time. The school library presented Steve with an award for his service work as a library assistant. He graduated from Prince George High School in 1977.
Steve became physically disabled as a young man, but he didn't let that stop his path. He channeled his talents into continuing to host events as a disc jockey, and writing books and poems. He authored and published his first children's book entitled, My Dog, DIGGER in 2006 and shortly thereafter, A Collective of Works: "The Hardness of the World"- poems depicting love, politics, family, etc. He promoted his books in public school systems and was invited to speak and share his book and life with students in elementary schools. In 2007, the City of Petersburg recognized Steve for his literature presentation at the Author's Pavilion. He cultivated his forte through experiences in public speaking. Steve was an unsung, multi-talented enthusiast and an active member of the County 4-H Program.
Prior to his independent work, Steve was proudly employed by Chesterfield County Detention Center as an Assistant Deputy Sheriff. He also worked with security for Phillip Morris.
Steve grew up as an active member at Union Branch Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. He was active in Sunday School for many years until gaining part-time
employment while in high school.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Steve's life on August 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Union Branch Baptist Church, located at 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, Va. The Reverend Dr. Andrew J. White will eulogize the service. The family will receive calls @ (202) 352-5647. Remains are being serviced by Hairston Funeral Establishment located in Martinsville, Va.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019