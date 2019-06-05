Home

Steven Scott Belcher, 48, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Monty Belcher. Steve loved his family dearly, especially his son, Ethan. He enjoyed fishing, taking care of his cars and his yard and spending time at the Outer Banks. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Miller Belcher, son, Ethan S. Belcher; his mother, Peggy Dean Belcher; a brother, Wesley Belcher Jr.; a sister, Stephanie D. Maximini and husband, Gary; an uncle, Larry Belcher; a special niece, Brooke Danielle Belcher; a nephew, Justis Maximini; great-nieces, Aniah and SaMiah Wyatt; numerous cousins, friends and a longtime best friend, Jamie Randolph. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3512 Virginia Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lines for Life, 5100 SW Macadam Avenue, Portland, OR 97239. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019
