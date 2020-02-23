Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
SUDIE GONZALES
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Pocahontas Chapel
143 Witten Street
Petersburg, VA
SUDIE O. GONZALES


1925 - 2020
SUDIE O. GONZALES Obituary
Mrs. Sudie Odell Gonzales, age 96, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia. From her birth in Wilson, NC, on March 12, 1923 to her death on Monday she lived a life of love, family and faith.
She was the only child of William T. Scott and Carrie Bell (Melvin) Scott of Pocahontas Island. As one of the earliest families to reside on Pocahontas, the Scott family lineage was a true source of pride and contributed to Sudie's strong community commitment.
The Scott's were members of First Baptist Church for more than six generations. In her later years, Sudie attended services at the Pocahontas Chapel. While attending Peabody High School, she was an accomplished player on the Girls Varsity Basketball team. After high school, she met and married the love of her life, John Baptist Gonzales.
She is survived by their son, William Antonino Gonzales and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Stewart). Left to honor Sudie and fondly remember her are three grandchildren, Sheila (Douglas Lambert), William Antonino Gonzales, Jr. (LeeAnn), and Candace (Terrance Tumey); six great-grandchildren, William Antonino III, Arielle, Dorian, Cameron, Sage and Simone; nieces and nephews, Gayle, Peter and Ronnie Ledbetter.
Sudie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, life-long "sister", Evelyn Ledbetter and her closet friend, Virginia Jones. She will be remembered as a bright, shining light by her extended family and friends.
The Gonzales family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff and her friends at the Dinwiddie Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Dinwiddie, Va, for their attentiveness and loving care and the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. for their professionalism and guidance.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Pocahontas Chapel, 143 Witten Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Angie Mason, Pastor, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
