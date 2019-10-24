|
At the age of 98, Mrs. Sue M. Richardson came to a peaceful and quiet closure on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the quietness of her home. Sue Tiller Merritt Richardson was born March 14, 1921, in Blandford Ward to the late John and Emily Merritt.
Sue loved the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all of her heart and she accepted Christ and was baptized at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion, Petersburg, VA, at an early age. She completed her early education in the Petersburg Public Schools, graduating from Peabody High School, Class of 1939. In her sixties, she continued her studies at Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA.
Sue was employed at U.S. Army, Fort Lee, VA, as a secretary, where she received numerous service awards and retired after 40 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene A. Richardson, Jr.; brothers, Willie and James; sisters, Doris, Ethel, and Mildred Theresa; her granddaughter, Susan, not knowing that Susan (Meme) transitioned the day before, Sue concluded her book of life, to join her.
While singing in the high school choir, Sue met the love of her life, classmate and quarterback of the football team, Eugene A. Richardson, Jr., who only had eyes for her, to let her tell it. Sue was united in holy matrimony to Eugene A. Richardson, Jr. and to this union two sons and one daughter were born. They enjoyed over 50 years of life together, living, loving, and laughing.
Left to cherish her memories: her devoted and loving children, Dr. Eugene A. Richardson, III of Chesterfield, VA, Patricia R. Jennings of Lorton, VA, and Bishop Dr. Terry G. Richardson of Ellenwood, GA; four grandchildren, Gueringé Richardson, Tiffany Davis (Brandon), Terry Richardson II (Chelsea), and Sean Richardson; five great-grandchildren, Xavier Sutton, Nolen Tyler, Isaiah, Monae, and Carter Davis; one surviving brother, John Merritt; one daughter-in-law, Mary Anita Richardson; one son-in-law Lt. Col. (Ret) Willie Jennings; one god-son, Robertnette Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends and among them, an extended family friend, Deacon Thomas M. Crawley, Jr.
Upon getting married and starting a family, Sue joined First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, where she was a faithful member and served in many church ministries. She was dedicated in assisting others at the Clothes Closet. Sue was the oldest member of the oldest African American Baptist church in the Nation.
Sue enjoyed bowling, traveling, and shopping. Boy, did she love shopping! She leaves a legacy of love and faith to her family and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019