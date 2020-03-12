|
Homegoing service for Ms. Suebet May Charity of Hopewell, VA, who departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence, will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. William Roberts, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd, Hopewell, Virginia (804) 458-5357. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 12, 2020