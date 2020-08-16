1/1
SUEKO Y. JARRATT
Sueko "Tiny" Yoshitake Jarratt, 89, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Japan and the daughter of Asaburo Yoshitake and Fumiko Sinoda. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Herbert James Jarratt Sr; great-granddaughter Kaytlin Jarratt; and great-great-grandson Kaleb Jarratt. Sueko "Tiny" was a well-known seamstress in the Tri-Cities area for over 40 years. She is survived by her sons, Danny Jarratt (Debbie), Bob Jarratt (Shirley) and Keith Jarratt (Karen); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, VA., with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Interment
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
