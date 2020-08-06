1/1
SULA MAE TODD
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Sula Mae Todd of Petersburg, VA, journeyed from this life to eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born March 17, 1938 in Southampton County, VA.

Sula was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Adolphus Todd; grandson, André Stephan Todd; granddaughter, Shannon Dominique Williams; parents, John Willie and Sula Ellsworth Ridley; father and mother-in-law, Osborne and Elnora Todd; siblings, Isabelle Spencer (Horace Lee), Carolyn Spencer (James), Catherine Young (Morgan), Christine Gilliam (Robert), Fanny Spencer (Roy), and Elizabeth Taylor; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albest Todd (Bessie), Maybell Coleman (Herbert), Gilvert Todd (Sarah), Daniel Todd, Pontius Todd (Marie), and Marie Haynes (Alton).

She attended Morning Star Elementary School and Mars Hill Elementary School in Southampton County, VA, and Providence Elementary School in Prince George, VA. In 1988, she received her GED. A life-long seamstress, Sula received a Certificate in Tailoring from Virginia State College in 1969 and a Certificate in Tailoring from Petersburg High School in 1972. From the early age of twelve, Sula worked as a companion aide, a domestic aide and a seamstress/machine operator. Some of her former employers included: Jefferson Slacks Factory, Jefferson Coat Factory, Jeansco, the Shirt Factory, the Drapery Factory, and Mastect, Inc.

Sula was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years until her health declined.

Sula leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted husband of 62 years, Atwater Todd; her loving daughters, Cynthia Todd and Audrey Todd both of Petersburg, VA; a devoted grandson, Cory Todd; four great grandsons, Kamari Moore, Delvon Moore, Jacob Moore and Marshaun Moore all of Petersburg, VA; loving sister, Daisy Harrison (Henry) of Richmond, VA; sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Otis Todd of West Deptford, New Jersey, Bernice Taylor of Prince George, VA, and Willie Lee Taylor of Jarratt, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

A special thanks to her devoted niece and nephew, Juanita Vaughan and Alton Haynes, Jr. for all the kindness, love and care given to Sula during her illness and over the years.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist. The interment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
8
Interment
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 5, 2020
Praying for Cynthia, Audrey and their family during this difficult time of bereavement.
India Dodson Rives
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Dr. Audrey, Rev. Cynthia, Min. Cory and the Entire Todd Family,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this season. May the Word of God and His peace sustain your hearts and mind during this season and the days to come.

Lovingly Submitted on behalf of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church Associate Ministers
Elder Gale Mulkey
Friend
August 3, 2020
YOU HAVE MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES, from your cousin, Mrs. Martha W. Doswell
Martha Doswell
Family
August 2, 2020
Dr. Audrey, Rev. Cynthia, and the entire family please accept our sincere condolences. We are in prayer knowing that God's grace is sufficient to keep you at this time and through the difficult days ahead.
John andLinda Terry
Friend
August 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love you ♥ Aunt Sula
Wanda & Juanita Clark
Family
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a precious soul who has gone home to be with the Lord, My sincere thoughts and prayers are with Audrey, Cynthia, and the family. May God's grace sustain you now and always.
Rev. Charlecia Harrison
Friend
July 31, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt "Mae".
Bridget Young
Family
