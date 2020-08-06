Mrs. Sula Mae Todd of Petersburg, VA, journeyed from this life to eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born March 17, 1938 in Southampton County, VA.
Sula was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Adolphus Todd; grandson, André Stephan Todd; granddaughter, Shannon Dominique Williams; parents, John Willie and Sula Ellsworth Ridley; father and mother-in-law, Osborne and Elnora Todd; siblings, Isabelle Spencer (Horace Lee), Carolyn Spencer (James), Catherine Young (Morgan), Christine Gilliam (Robert), Fanny Spencer (Roy), and Elizabeth Taylor; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albest Todd (Bessie), Maybell Coleman (Herbert), Gilvert Todd (Sarah), Daniel Todd, Pontius Todd (Marie), and Marie Haynes (Alton).
She attended Morning Star Elementary School and Mars Hill Elementary School in Southampton County, VA, and Providence Elementary School in Prince George, VA. In 1988, she received her GED. A life-long seamstress, Sula received a Certificate in Tailoring from Virginia State College in 1969 and a Certificate in Tailoring from Petersburg High School in 1972. From the early age of twelve, Sula worked as a companion aide, a domestic aide and a seamstress/machine operator. Some of her former employers included: Jefferson Slacks Factory, Jefferson Coat Factory, Jeansco, the Shirt Factory, the Drapery Factory, and Mastect, Inc.
Sula was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years until her health declined.
Sula leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted husband of 62 years, Atwater Todd; her loving daughters, Cynthia Todd and Audrey Todd both of Petersburg, VA; a devoted grandson, Cory Todd; four great grandsons, Kamari Moore, Delvon Moore, Jacob Moore and Marshaun Moore all of Petersburg, VA; loving sister, Daisy Harrison (Henry) of Richmond, VA; sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Otis Todd of West Deptford, New Jersey, Bernice Taylor of Prince George, VA, and Willie Lee Taylor of Jarratt, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.
A special thanks to her devoted niece and nephew, Juanita Vaughan and Alton Haynes, Jr. for all the kindness, love and care given to Sula during her illness and over the years.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist. The interment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.