|
|
Susan Elaine Campbell Petrick, 69, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late George C. Campbell, Sr. and Lula G. Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Adam Petrick; infant daughter, Katherine Elaine Petrick; and siblings, Nancy Colene Campbell, William Scott Campbell, Sr., Walter David Campbell, and Francis Taylor Campbell. Mrs. Petrick was employed at Fort Lee, retiring after many years in Civil Service. She enjoyed baking cookies for her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her three sons, Geoffrey C. Petrick, Gregory A. Petrick, and John C. Petrick; three siblings, Edna C. May; George C. Campbell, Jr., and Deborah C. Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to a . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020