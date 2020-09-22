Susan Dale Rice departed this life to meet her Savior on September 16, 2020. She resided in Hopewell, VA. Susan was born August 20, 1968, and was 52 years old. She was a ray of sunshine wherever she went, loved her family deeply and was helpful and considerate of others. Susan graduated from Bluestone High School, went to Southside Community College, Longwood University and received her Master's Degree from VCU.
Susan is survived by her father and mother, Cecil A. and Dotty M. Rice of Buffalo Junction; brother, Randy Rice (Lynn) of Danville; sister, Teresa R. Matthews (David) of Townsville, NC; nephew, Zachary Rice of Danville; nieces, Hannah R. Barber (Cameron) of Pueblo, CO and Dana M. Stortz (Lance) and son, Aiden of Greenville, NC. She leaves an abundance of family and friends to miss her.
Any memorials may be sent to your organization of choice or Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Buffalo Junction, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com.
The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, Clarksville, VA.