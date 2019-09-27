|
Susan Peace Price, 58, of Matoaca, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born in Germany on March 17, 1962, Susan was the daughter of the late Francis and Inga Peace and was raised in Colonial Heights. She was the widow of Rick A. Price, who passed away March 26, 2019.
Susan is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Amy, and their daughter, Neveah.
The family will receive friends at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 19600 Holloway Avenue, South Chesterfield, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 12 noon.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 27, 2019