Sydney Pembroke Andrews, Jr., 70, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lilly and loving son, Patrick and his fiancé, Amy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ethel Andrews. Sydney retired from the Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles, after 30 years of State service. He is also a member of the Chester Kiwanis Club, where he served as Treasurer and the Chester Masonic Lodge #94. Sydney loved spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, fishing, playing the guitar, beach life and taking care of home. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , 1217 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, VA 23227.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
