|
|
On Monday, March 2nd, 2020, in Glen Allen, Virginia, the late Reverend Solomon C. Parker and the late Mary Parker were gifted with the presence of their beloved eldest daughter; and Mrs. Barbara Woog was gifted with the life of her oldest sister, Reverend Sylvia Parker Wright. After years of service to her Lord and King, Reverend Sylvia P. Wright has earned her heavenly reward.
Reverend Sylvia Wright is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Solomon Parker and Mary Parker; sister, Barbara Parker Woog (Robert Woog); grandson, Jacob Wright.
She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of discipleship; the love of her life, husband, Alfonso Wright; sister, Jearline Parker; her children, sons, Anthony Wright (Odetta Wright) and Grant Wright (Wendy Wright) and daughter, Andria Impson; granddaughters, Kayla Wright and Sofia Wright; grandson, Landon Impson; nieces, Aviva Woog, Montia Givens, Alex Woog; nephews, Roland Corey Wright, Brandon Wright, Ari Woog, Eddie Givens; most beloved friends, Constance Fennel, Reverend Merle Keene and Reverend Charlotte Bynum; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends.
Reverend Wright grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she graduated from Princess Anne High School (1961). She then went on to attend Norfolk State University where she earned her degree in Education. She would later go on to earn a Masters of Education degree from Virginia State University. Reverend Wright was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Reverend Wright began her exemplary teaching career in the Virginia Beach Public School System. She also taught in Baltimore, Maryland, Panama, and Petersburg, Virginia. While a resident of Petersburg, Virginia, Reverend Wright taught at Walnut Hill Elementary School, A.P. Hill Elementary School, and Virginia Avenue Elementary School. She also served in an administrative capacity as Vice-Principal of Walnut Hill Elementary School and A.P. Hill Elementary School, where she retired from in 2007.
After receiving her call to the ministry, she furthered her education by pursuing a Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University in 2006 and was ordained in 2009. She then went on to serve on the staff of Metropolitan Baptist Church where her passion for education led her to serve as Director of the Christian Education Ministry, Noonday Prayer and Bible Study Founder, Metropolitan Baptist Church representative for the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, and a key facilitator on the committee that published the Metropolitan Baptist Church Bi-laws and Constitution.
The family will receive guests on Friday, March 6th, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of the Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. A funeral service celebrating Reverend Sylvia Wright's life will be held at Metropolitan Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are then invited to gather for a reception at Metropolitan Baptist Church immediately following the conclusion of service. Internment will take place Monday, March 9th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020