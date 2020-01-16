Home

SYLVIA PAULINE HORTON McIVOR

Sylvia Pauline Horton McIvor passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born September 5, 1923, in Carroll County, VA, to Frances Banks Horton and Walter Crockett Horton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberts Shelton McIvor; her son, Walter Roberts McIvor; and her daughter, Alice Kathryn McIvor Shaver. She is survived by her granddaughter, Katelyn Shaver; grandson, Matthew McIvor and wife, Heather Johnson; grandson, Jonathan McIvor and wife, Dannielle Hall-McIvor; great-grandson, Connor McIvor; great-granddaughters, Lily McIvor and Carys McIvor; nieces, Sarah Kilgore and Frances Gress; great-niece, Pat Peltier; daughter-in-law, Suzanne McIvor; and son-in-law, John Shaver. She studied at Radford University, Richard Bland College of William & Mary and received her degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. Sylvia retired as the Registrar and Director of Admissions at Richard Bland College of William & Mary. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore Ave, Petersburg, VA 23803 or the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Ste. 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
