SYLVIA V. STEELE
Sylvia Virginia Steele, 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in West Virginia on August 26, 1931 to the late Stephen and Rosa Torok. Ms. Steele worked as an executive secretary for IBM in Manassas and enjoyed assembling jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Steele; former husband, JE Steele; daughter-in-law, Susan Steele; and eight sisters. She is survived by her son, Mark Joseph Steele; and grandson, Michael Joseph Steele. Services will remain private. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
