Talmage H. Wyatt, better known as 'Billy', 70, of Dewitt, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born August 20th, 1949, to the late Robert & Alma Mabry in Dinwiddie County. At an early age, he confessed his love for Christ and became a member of Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church in Dewitt, VA. Billy shared his love of baseball and hunting with his family and community friends by joining Dewitt Hunting Club.
Billy was preceded in death by his siblings: Bernice Wyatt, Robert 'Jake' Wyatt, James 'Richard' Wyatt, Elsie 'Dottie' Wyatt, Dorothy Wyatt, General 'Rooster' Wyatt, Norman Wyatt Sr., Gertrude 'Hame' Wyatt, and Vivian Wyatt Prosise.
Billy served in the Army right out of high school. Upon his return to home, he was employed by Brown & Williamson where he met his wife, Flossie L. Wyatt. He also became an avid baseball player, playing for the DeWitt Blue Sox. He was pitcher and first baseman with the local teams. After the plant closed, Billy worked with the Federal government at Fort Lee as a master electrician and certified HVAC tech. He was a jack of all trades and created a sole ownership business called Wyatt Appliances. Being an electrician was his passion and he tried to instill this trade in many of his nephews.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted girls, Felisha Wyatt (RH), Shoneka 'Nikki" Wyatt (Dlantia), and Little Miss Mariah Alexandria Taylor, who was the apple of his eye. He is survived by his sister, Narvenia Jones of Petersburg, VA,; and his ex-wife Flossie L. Wyatt of Dinwiddie, VA. Also cherishing his memories are his boys, Joe Artis (Arnette) of Chesterfield, VA, Steven Wiggins of Norfolk, VA, and Jonathan Mason of Chesterfield, VA. Blessed to have in his life, other than Miss Mariah, are his special grandkids which include, Ryan & Evan Artis, Deshawn Wiggins, Kenya Edwards, Carter Giles, Damien & Darius Savedge & Jaxon 'JT' Mason. He also leaves his sister-in-laws, Dorothy B. Wyatt, Ida Wyatt and Joan F. Wyatt.
Billy also leaves a host of devoted and dedicated cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends to numerous to name and his road dog/homie Phillip Harris.
Public viewing for Mr. Wyatt will be held 10-8PM Friday, April 17, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be 1PM Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Road Dewitt, VA 23840.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted the the professional staff of the McKenney Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA 23872.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020