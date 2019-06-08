|
|
Tamara Kiser Sparks (Tammi), of Torrance, CA, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 60 after a long battle with cancer.
Tammi was born in Wise, Virginia, on March 25, 1959. She moved with her family to Colonial Heights, Virginia, in 1961. Tammi graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1977. After high school, she moved to Northern Virginia, where she began her career with the Federal Government. She held positions in the On-site Inspection Agency, Defense Mapping Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and finished her career as a Congressional and Public Relations Liaison.
Tammi was preceded in death by her father, William Glester Kiser; mother, Anne Richardson Yousten and stepfather, Allan Yousten.
Tammi is survived by her loving, devoted husband, David Sparks; her sons, Jason Wolf (Alicea) of Manteo, NC, Jordan Wolf of Torrance, CA and Blake Sparks of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Brianna and Jaxson Wolf; sister, Teresa K. Williams (David) of Colonial Heights, VA; brother, Chris Kiser (Linda) of Colonial Heights, VA and many nieces and nephews
Tammi fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to California, where she enjoyed visiting the beach and listening to the waves of the ocean. She had an eye for finding hidden treasures while enjoying her hobby of visiting thrift stores with friends.
Tammi was a member of Calvary Chapel South Bay Church in Gardena, CA, where she was an active member in the children's ministry. She loved spending time with family and friends, but most of all, she loved Jesus Christ and did not allow her illness to waver her faith in God.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to John Wayne Cancer Center at donate.johnwayne.org/give/23536/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 8 to June 9, 2019