TAMESHA WYCHIMA MOORE
1977 - 2020
On August 17, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom decided he needed another flower for his garden and called our dear, Ms. Tamesha "Mesha" Wychima Moore home.

Tamesha was born on July 1, 1977 to John A. Moore and Blossie Moore Robinson. She was raised in Chesterfield County and received her formal education in Chesterfield County Public Schools. She graduated from Matoaca High School and received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification, as well as Certifications in Home Health Care and Dental Assisting. At her passing, she was employed at Terry Family Dentistry in Chesterfield County, VA.

Tamesha was a free-spirit who loved people and life. Tamesha loved fashion, cosmetics, dancing, and animals; most of all her loving dog, Gizmo. But above all, she loved her family. Anyone who knew her knew that she kept it real, not caring if you liked it or not. No one could call your name and make you feel loved the way she could.

She was preceded in death by, her great-grandmother, Celand Moore; grandparents, John R. and Laura Moore and William A. Thomas, Sr., Blossie Thomas Bonner; aunts, Edna Harris (Osborne), Linda Smith, Corliss Neaves (Linwood), and Barbara Lundy Thomas (James); uncles, James I. Thomas, Clarence Thomas, Sr., and Stanley Harper; cousins, William A. Thomas III, Torrey Taylor, Jamil Moore, and Letitia Smith-Nixon.

She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy: her loving and devoted mother, Blossie Moore Robinson; her loving and devoted father, John A. Moore (Anne); loving and devoted brother, Delaunda and devoted sister-in-love, Sherri Moore; her favorite and only niece, LaShanda Doster (Evan); great-niece, Azaela Doster and great-nephew, Elijah Doster, whom she called her babies; and her god-mother, Margaret R. Law. In addition, Tamesha will be loved and remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to include: devoted cousins, Tariquez Sumpter and NaKisha Vinson; a host of devoted friends to include: Shinika Shaw; and her professional mentor, Grace Yancey.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Send Flowers
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your famiy in this time of sorrow.
Clarence and Sonja Chambliss
Friend
August 21, 2020
I’m so terribly sorry about Tamesha and I will continue to pray for our Heavenly Father to give the family peace and comfort during this difficult time!
Janice Woolard
Friend
August 20, 2020
Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain our hearts. May you Rest In Peace.
Stacey Taylor
Family
August 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences for your loss. May God Comfort, Strengthen and Bless you thru this difficult time.
Loyal Ladyz Social Club
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Moore family love Leslie Cardoza your going to be missed RIP beautiful
Leslie Cardoza
Friend
August 20, 2020
To Blossie and Family, we are so sorry for your lost, Mesha will never be far from you as long as you hold her and your precious memories of her in your hearts. Turn to God and each other in this sad time. We will miss her big warm smile and conversations. My she rest peacefully in Gods loving arms.
James & Via BRANCH
Friend
August 20, 2020
My precious Sister-in-law<br />!lForever in myd
Sherri Moore
Sister
August 20, 2020
To Blossie and family, Mesha will always remain in our hearts as part of our family on Bollinger Drive. Niecie, Potsie and Matt, Delaunda and Mesha part of a family and community where she will forever live in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with u Blossie as well as your entire family during this difficult time. Know that we love u all...Becky, Jimmy, Niecie, P, Matt, Lex and Madison Farrior
Rebecca Farrior
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Prayers for the family
Etta White
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorothy Gilliam Walker
Classmate
August 19, 2020
To Blossie and Family. Iam truly sorry to hear about your loss. May you continue to hold on to God's unchanging hands. He will see you through. Audrey Brown
Audrey Brown
Coworker
August 18, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about your loss. My God give you the strength to endure and know that God wont put no more on you than you can bear. Bertha Thomas
Bertha Thomas
August 18, 2020
To Blossie & Family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort, strengthen and Bless Each of you in such difficult times as these. Hold to God's unchanging hands. With Deepest Sympathy and Heartfelt Condolences.
Joselyn "Cooky Buford" Harrison
Friend
August 18, 2020
I never thought the last time I talked to you would be the last time. I loved you so much bestie. Thank you for being in my life thank you for all the love you have shown Stephanie and I. I will forever love you
Tanya Patterson
Friend
August 17, 2020
Miss you cuz, so sorry to hear this this morning, Love Johnnie, Blossie, & Delaunde(Sherry), & family.With LOVE,from Uncle Melvin, Pam , Tricia Nn & DeQuan.
Patricia Williams
Family
