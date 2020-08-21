On August 17, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom decided he needed another flower for his garden and called our dear, Ms. Tamesha "Mesha" Wychima Moore home.
Tamesha was born on July 1, 1977 to John A. Moore and Blossie Moore Robinson. She was raised in Chesterfield County and received her formal education in Chesterfield County Public Schools. She graduated from Matoaca High School and received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification, as well as Certifications in Home Health Care and Dental Assisting. At her passing, she was employed at Terry Family Dentistry in Chesterfield County, VA.
Tamesha was a free-spirit who loved people and life. Tamesha loved fashion, cosmetics, dancing, and animals; most of all her loving dog, Gizmo. But above all, she loved her family. Anyone who knew her knew that she kept it real, not caring if you liked it or not. No one could call your name and make you feel loved the way she could.
She was preceded in death by, her great-grandmother, Celand Moore; grandparents, John R. and Laura Moore and William A. Thomas, Sr., Blossie Thomas Bonner; aunts, Edna Harris (Osborne), Linda Smith, Corliss Neaves (Linwood), and Barbara Lundy Thomas (James); uncles, James I. Thomas, Clarence Thomas, Sr., and Stanley Harper; cousins, William A. Thomas III, Torrey Taylor, Jamil Moore, and Letitia Smith-Nixon.
She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy: her loving and devoted mother, Blossie Moore Robinson; her loving and devoted father, John A. Moore (Anne); loving and devoted brother, Delaunda and devoted sister-in-love, Sherri Moore; her favorite and only niece, LaShanda Doster (Evan); great-niece, Azaela Doster and great-nephew, Elijah Doster, whom she called her babies; and her god-mother, Margaret R. Law. In addition, Tamesha will be loved and remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to include: devoted cousins, Tariquez Sumpter and NaKisha Vinson; a host of devoted friends to include: Shinika Shaw; and her professional mentor, Grace Yancey.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
