TAMMY L KRUSE
Tammy Lynn Kruse, 57, of Dinwiddie, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was a former employee of Allied Chemical and was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Lee Ford; daughter, Cora-Lynn Leilani Kruse; sister, Crystal A. Ford; stepbrother, Robert W. Ford; her Papa Mack; and father-in-law, Theodore W. Kruse Sr.
She is survived by her children, Tara Y. Kruse and Debra Nealy (Ivan); grandchildren, Alicia Davidson, Tyanna Waller, Gavin Hall, Kalissa Nealy, Kyndal Nealy, Allison Nealy, and Ivan Nealy Jr; great-grandchildren, Jeilani Crawley and Aries Bonner; father, John Ford (Carolyn); aunt who raised her, Louise "Nana" Brooks; sister, Sue Millis; and lifelong friend, Ellen Sarcletti.
The family will receive guests from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. An entombment service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
JUL
22
Entombment
01:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
