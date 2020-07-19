Tammy Lynn Kruse, 57, of Dinwiddie, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was a former employee of Allied Chemical and was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Lee Ford; daughter, Cora-Lynn Leilani Kruse; sister, Crystal A. Ford; stepbrother, Robert W. Ford; her Papa Mack; and father-in-law, Theodore W. Kruse Sr.
She is survived by her children, Tara Y. Kruse and Debra Nealy (Ivan); grandchildren, Alicia Davidson, Tyanna Waller, Gavin Hall, Kalissa Nealy, Kyndal Nealy, Allison Nealy, and Ivan Nealy Jr; great-grandchildren, Jeilani Crawley and Aries Bonner; father, John Ford (Carolyn); aunt who raised her, Louise "Nana" Brooks; sister, Sue Millis; and lifelong friend, Ellen Sarcletti.
The family will receive guests from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. An entombment service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia.
