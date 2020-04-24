Home

TAMMY LYNN ELLISON

Tammy Lynn Ellison, 53, of Hopewell, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan P. Ellison; mother, Patricia B Mathis; and father, David R. Phares. She is survived by her son, Jacob Hazen Hewitt; daughter, Kara Bryanne Ellison; sisters, Tina Raatz (Dave), Jacquelynn Horne (Michael), Darcy Gill (James); brother, Brian Phares (Maria); nephews, Rick Bogan (Tracy), Ryan Bogan, Will Bogan; as well as numerous extended family and friends; along with her smiling fur baby, Emmy Lou. She was a beloved hair stylist and devoted mother. She enjoyed going to the beach, socializing, especially at family gatherings, and her date nights at her favorite German restaurant with the love of her life, Bryan. Due to Covid-19, there will only be a private graveside service held on Monday, the 27th of April. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
