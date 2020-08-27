Ms. Tammy Melissa Street, of 135 West Old Street, Petersburg, VA, suddenly passed away on August 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. Tammy was born on July 26, 1972 in Dinwiddie County to her predeceased parents, William Street, Sr. and Maybelle Jones Street.
Tammy was baptized at an early age at Eleven Oak Baptist in Dewitt, VA, and attended many other churches after becoming an adult and moving to Petersburg. She recently attended Carrying the Cross Ministry with Apostle Lorenzo Baines. She attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools, then worked until her health started to decline.
Tammy loved family, God, going to church and reading her bible faithfully everyday. She was a very kind person with a heart of gold. She always saw the good in everyone and she will truly be missed.
Tammy will be greatly remembered by those left behind to cherish her memories: her two brothers, Bobby Street and William Street, Jr.; one niece, China Street; four aunts, Flora Williams of Sutherland, VA, Queen Weaver of DeWitt, VA, Bettie Sue Street and Gaynelle Jones, both of Dinwiddie, VA; two devoted cousins, Tonya Bland and Cynthia Stevenson and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Cemetery, 13012 Lew Jones Road, Dewitt, VA, the Rev. Barry O. Brown, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.