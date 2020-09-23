Mrs. Tammy Vernette Coleman, 61, of 40 Woodmere Drive, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 6, 1959 to Lillie Mae Johnson.
She was a graduate of Petersburg High School. Tammy was employed at Second Chance Group Home as a DSPN. She was a Bible student who desired to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and serve Jehovah God.
Tammy enjoyed life, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and smiling.
Tammy precious memories will be cherished by her husband, Troy Coleman; children, Marcus John (Bryna) and Mario Johnson; grandchildren, K'vyontae Barnes, Demario Johnson, SaMari Johnson, Tavon Johnson, Kalaysia Johnson and Elijah Johnson; three sisters, Loretta Johnson (Thomas), Sharon Johnson, and Gloria Johnson; three brothers, James Johnson, Jr., Andrew Johnson (Jackie), and Theodore Johnson; a devoted friend, Ms. Delores; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.