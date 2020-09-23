1/1
TAMMY VERNETTE COLEMAN
1959 - 2020
Mrs. Tammy Vernette Coleman, 61, of 40 Woodmere Drive, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 6, 1959 to Lillie Mae Johnson.

She was a graduate of Petersburg High School. Tammy was employed at Second Chance Group Home as a DSPN. She was a Bible student who desired to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and serve Jehovah God.

Tammy enjoyed life, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and smiling.

Tammy precious memories will be cherished by her husband, Troy Coleman; children, Marcus John (Bryna) and Mario Johnson; grandchildren, K'vyontae Barnes, Demario Johnson, SaMari Johnson, Tavon Johnson, Kalaysia Johnson and Elijah Johnson; three sisters, Loretta Johnson (Thomas), Sharon Johnson, and Gloria Johnson; three brothers, James Johnson, Jr., Andrew Johnson (Jackie), and Theodore Johnson; a devoted friend, Ms. Delores; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
02:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Marcus and Bryna you are in our Prayers. Our Heartfelt Condolences and we are so sorry for your loss. Love Larry and Terri Thomas
Larry and Terri Thomas
Family
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your family loss. The tears shed now, will be tears of joy later. She had strong faith in that future hope. Praying for your family for strength and endurance.
Vanessa Olajuwon
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
My Condolences love you Tammy !! Cynthia Jones and family!!!
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise Jackson
Family
September 22, 2020
Rest peacefully aunt Tammy, I will miss you beautiful smile.
Keyonta Hunley
Family
