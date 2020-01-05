|
|
Ms. Tannette E. Harris, 51, of Petersburg, VA was called home December 31, 2019 to be with the Lord. She was born in Brooklyn NY to Mr. Donald Harris and Eunice Harris Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Harris, grandfather Earl Wilkerson, grandmother Louise Void and uncle Jessie Void.
Tannette was a very loving and kind hearted person. She would do anything for anyone if she could. She loved to dance and have a good time. She cherished her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Tannette leaves to cherish her mother, Eunice Harris Crawford, stepfather, Russell Crawford; three daughters, Taneshia (Dai-Shorn), Tamara (Lemar), and Lateshia Harris; four siblings, Tieasha Crawford (Eric), Sandy, Donald,Jr, and Donell Harris; five grandchildren; Dai-Yanna Clanton, Ariyaunna Crenshaw, Dai-Joure Clanton, Ziyah Short and Zaria Short; six aunts; Gloria Ponder (Paul), Diane Alverez, Bessie Franklin, Hattie Scott, Mattie Smith, Maggie Barnes; three uncles, Tyrone Void(Tina), Herbert Lee Wilkerson, and James Wilkerson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives, among them devoted , William Green, Allen Adams, Joseph Hayes, Rena Lewis and Sandra Beasley.
Services for Tannette Harris will be held 1 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, Rev. Herbert Holly, officiating.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 10-8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020