An outside Celebration of Life for Ms. Tanya Denise Tucker Blowe will be held on Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Apostle Claudine Lee, officiating. This service will take place in the rear parking area of the funeral home. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks, and socially distance themselves at all viewing and services. Public viewing will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place on Monday November 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us