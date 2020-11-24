Tanya, Tanya, Tanya. What a blessing you were to so many. I am shocked by your passing, but assured that you are now in the perfect place that you hoped for. Now you can dance without limitation and worship with complete joy and liberty. Twirl sister twirl in infinity. Thank you for the treasure that you left behind... your words... your books, your ministry. None were offered in vain. To God be the glory for your Earthly life. See you on the other side❤

Audrey Greene

Friend