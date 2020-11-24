1/
TANYA D.T. BLOWE
An outside Celebration of Life for Ms. Tanya Denise Tucker Blowe will be held on Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Apostle Claudine Lee, officiating. This service will take place in the rear parking area of the funeral home. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks, and socially distance themselves at all viewing and services. Public viewing will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place on Monday November 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
November 19, 2020
Tanya, Tanya, Tanya. What a blessing you were to so many. I am shocked by your passing, but assured that you are now in the perfect place that you hoped for. Now you can dance without limitation and worship with complete joy and liberty. Twirl sister twirl in infinity. Thank you for the treasure that you left behind... your words... your books, your ministry. None were offered in vain. To God be the glory for your Earthly life. See you on the other side❤
Audrey Greene
Friend
