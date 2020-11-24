On Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, Ms. Tanya Tucker-Blowe gained her wings and was dispatched to heaven to be with the Lord. She was born April 29, 1958 to Lucy Ann Tucker and was reared by her step-father Ernest"Tuck" Tucker.
Tanya accepted Christ at an early aged and was baptized at the Olive Branch Baptist Church. She later changed her membership to Mountains of Blessings, Varina, VA. Tanya received her education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. She was a graduate of the Class of 1976. She also was a graduate of Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA where she earned a BS degree in Religious Studies. She was presently pursing a Master's degree in Counseling. Tanya was an author, publisher and had a heart for evangelism.
Tanya is a retiree of Phillip Morris, USA after 30 years of service. She was trained at the School of Prophetic under Gateway Ministries. Tanya had a hearts desire to be a vessel that God could use for His Glory. Tanya praised the Lord through dance. She danced with all her heart and exalted the Lord by using flags in her ministry.
She was a preceded in death by her step-father, Ernest Tucker, spouse- Dennis Blowe, brother, Jeff Tucker, sister, Brenda Roy and other close relatives.
Tanya leaves to cherish her memories her devoted son, Deabrey D. Blowe; loving and devoted mother, Lucy Ann Tucker, biological father, George Edward Roy (Roberta) of Las Vegas, Nevada; siblings, Robin Ellis (Andre') devoted, Sherrie Roy, Robert, Cezar, Lorenzo and Geno Roy; uncles, Sterling Gholson, and Tony Roy; one aunt Barbara Gholson, numerous niece and nephews, two devoted, Andrea Ellis and Andre' Ellis, Jr. (LaCresha), two Goddaughters, Angela and DeAngela Hayes her loving and devoted fiancé ,George "Rock" Bonner, a host of cousins and friends.
An outside Celebration of Life for Ms. Tanya Denise Tucker Blowe will be held on Saturday morning November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Apostle Claudine Lee, officiating. This service will take place in the rear parking area of the funeral home. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks, and socially distance themselves at all viewing and services. Public viewing will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Monday November 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us