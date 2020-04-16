Home

TAVARES CRENSHAW
TAVARES DEJUAN CRENSHAW

TAVARES DEJUAN CRENSHAW Obituary
Mr. Tavares Dejuan "Pimp" Crenshaw of Petersburg, VA, was suddenly called home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Tavares was born October 14, 1977. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School Systems and he later received his G.E.D.

Tavares enjoyed spending time with family and friends and though no one could beat him and his partner playing spades. Pimp was loved by many and will truly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Davis; grandmother, Ernestine B. Crenshaw; two aunts, Evette Crowder and Linda Kearney; and his nephew, Javonta Crenshaw.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving mother, Vanessa Rives (Ronnie) of Petersburg; one daughter, La'Kenya Crenshaw of Petersburg; two sons, Tavares Jr. and Akai Crenshaw, both of Petersburg; a loving grandson, Chase Walker of Petersburg; a loving and devoted brother, Antonio Crenshaw, Sr. of Petersburg; four loving sisters, Tyree, Daketa, Chimere Crenshaw, and Quiana Malone, all of Petersburg; loving grandmother, Dorothy Davis of Petersburg; eight aunts, one loving and devoted, Rita Crenshaw, Amanda Baker, Cynthia Vaughan, Audrey Crensaw, Eva Burkes, Carolyn Chandler and Evelyn Walton; two uncles, William and Stanley Davis; several nieces and nephews, Jamonta, Derrick Jr., Tyreisha, Antonio Jr. Kajuan, Armanee, Ja'Nae, Ja"Kori, Da'Mil, Ma'Kyah and Davonta, all of Petersburg, VA; one great niece, Ariyaunna of New York; a host of cousins, one devoted Tyjuan Crenshaw; devoted friends, Quincy Todd, the Hawks Street Family, Tanisha Pope, Le'Keisha Johnson and Cherie Peterson.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
