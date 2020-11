Or Copy this URL to Share

Teady Jefferson, 1840 Walton Street, Petersburg, VA, formerly of Stony Creek, VA, entered eternal rest Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Staff of Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA, 434-246-3171.

