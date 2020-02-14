|
MSG (Ret) Teon Maurice Wright was born February 27, 1968 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late David J. Cobin and Armisha Wright. He was 51 years old. He moved to his new address on February 8, 2020. He now resides at 101 Heaven bond. He was a member of Word of Faith Christian Family Center in Savannah, Georgia and attended Destination Church in Hopewell, Virginia. Teon was a Minister and a man of God. He worked in children ministry, and was a mentor to many men and women as a soldier and civilian.
Teon was a native of Savannah, Georgia where he attended and graduated from Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from Excelsior University in Administrative Management and a Master's Degree from Ashford University in Organizational Management.
He began his military journey on June 10, 1986 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He has been stationed on several military installations in the United States and abroad. He has completed multiple military schools to include the Sergeant Majors Academy. He has received numerous awards and decorations to include the Bronze star, Meritorious service medal (3), Joint Service Commendation Medals (1), Army Commendation Medal (5), Joint Service Achievement (1), Army Achievement Medal (6), Joint Meritorious Unit Award(1), Army Superior Unit Award (1), Army Good Conduct Medal (8), National Defense Service Medal Bronze (1), National Defense Service Medal (1), Career Defense Service Medal (1), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (1), Iraqi Campaign Medal-Campaign Star(2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (1), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (4), Army Service Ribbon (1), Oversees Ribbon (6), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (1), NATO Medal (1). He completed 25 years of service and retired as a Master Sergeant.
Teon is survived by his loving wife, Jlonda Wright; five children, J'lon Wright, Teonna Wright and Jaiona "Precious" Wright, all from Chester Virginia, Sinteria Morris of Savannah, GA, Teon Wright-Huley of Houston,TX; grandson, Rakeem Morris of Savannah, GA; mother, Armisha Wright; siblings, Sonny Wright (Crystal), Evon Samuels (Eric), and Renee Grant (Earl) all of Savannah GA), Tyrone Wright (Jackie) of San Antonio, TX, Anthony Washington of Savannah, GA, Francina Lee (Jerome), Gwendolyn Arnold (Maurice), Reginald Glover (Christrina), and Phillis Youmans (Sam) all of Savannah Georgia and Andrew Wright (Wanda) of Jacksonville, FL; special aunt, Elsie Smith of Savannah, GA, special nieces and nephews, Matthew, Jessica, Ashley, Kyetta, Eric, Mya, Lee Jr. and a host of many more. He is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fort Lee Memorial Chapel, 1901 Sisisky Avenue, Fort Lee, VA. The interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia Courthouse, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020