|
|
Mr. Terence V. Singleton, 57, of N. Prince George, VA, entered into a peaceful rest on February 28, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1962, to his parents, Mary Alice Singleton and the late Jimmy J. Green.
Terence graduated from Brantley High School, in Brantley, AL. After graduation, he joined the United States Army serving for over seven years. He furthered his education at Strayer University. His hobbies included, softball, football, cooking and yard work. He mostly enjoyed the time with family, grandchildren, and listening to music with his adoring wife, Kim whom affectionately called him Singleton and Terry by most of his friends and family.
Terry was a loving, funny, charismatic, strong-willed, and caring individual that lived a robust life running track, instructed Taekwondo, watching westerns, and comedies. His favorite phrase was, "I am the Best, I know".
Terence was a member of the Police Association and a proud member of the Prince Hall Affiliation of Free Masons. He retired from the Federal service as a Customer Support Specialist for the U.S. Department of Logistics Acquisitions (DLA) for over thirty-six years.
He was preceded in death by Joe Bennett, Ella Mae Bennett, Ethel Trahan and Andrew Bennett.
Left to cherish his precious memories: devoted and loving wife, Kimberly; children, Audrey Trahon, Teshia Singleton, Xavier Singleton and Tasha Singleton; mother, Mary Alice Lee; siblings, Tracey Worthey, Sandra Galloway, Darrell Hurst, Kelvin Brown; grandchildren, Richard Vincent Kusi-Appouh, Riley Autumn Kusi-Appouh, and Xaine Emery Singleton; in-laws, the Wiley, Bennett, and Trahan Family; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, to include devoted, Reginald Smith, Moses Williams, Albert Crawley, Jermaine Batts, Jeremiah Wesley, Eduardo Latimer, Ronnie Evans, Jerry Jones, James Swedenburg, Jeffrey Fox Dell Moore, James Cunnomgham, and nephew, Dre Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA, Tonia Blaine, eulogist. Interment will be held in Montgomery, Alabama. Immediate family will assemble 2:15 at the residence on the day of service.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia (804)732-7841. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020