|
|
Teresa JoAnn Taylor Berger, 62, of Hopewell, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alex Taylor and Peggy Church Taylor. Teresa was employed at Fort Lee retiring after 45 years in Civil Service. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and traveling to the beach. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, especially her little Noah. She is survived by her beloved son, Shawn Campbell (Joshua); sisters, Brenda Smith (Jeff) and Susan Bradshaw; brother, Michael Taylor; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Christopher, Johnathan, Jessica and Sarah; great-nephew, Noah; cousin, Marie Synan; and numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019