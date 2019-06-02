|
Ms. Teresa M. Milner, 75, of Richmond, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maxine Ward, and one brother.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories: two daughters of Richmond; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The funeral service will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019